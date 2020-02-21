Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 3-Coronavirus on G20 agenda as China reports uptick in cases

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 10:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 10:16 IST
WRAPUP 3-Coronavirus on G20 agenda as China reports uptick in cases
Image Credit: Wikimedia

China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus on Friday, boosted by more than 200 people testing positive for the disease in two prisons outside of Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak. The epidemic is set to be a major focus of discussion at a meeting on the weekend of finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said, amid rising risks to global growth.

Japan and Singapore are on the brink of recession and South Korea on Friday said its exports to China slumped in the first 20 days of February as the outbreak upends global supply chains. Mainland China had 889 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections as of Feb. 20, the National Health Commission said, up from 394 cases a day earlier. The death toll rose by 118 to 2,236, mostly in the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan, which remains under virtual lockdown.

Infections found in two jails, in the northern province of Shandong and the eastern province of Zhejiang, made up most of the 258 newly confirmed cases outside Hubei. Top officials deemed responsible for the outbreaks have been fired, authorities said on Friday.

SOUTH KOREA HOTSPOT There have been 11 deaths outside of mainland China, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements.

South Korea's fourth-largest city is the latest hotspot, with streets abandoned and residents holed up indoors after dozens of people caught the new coronavirus in what authorities described as a "super-spreading event" at a church. The deserted shopping malls and cinemas of Daegu, a city of 2.5 million people, became one of the most striking images outside China of an outbreak that international authorities are trying stop from becoming a global pandemic.

The Tokyo Metropolitan government said it would cancel or postpone major indoor events for the next three weeks, Jiji newswire reported, as the Japanese capital prepares to host the 2020 Olympic Games starting in July. In Hong Kong, which has confirmed 69 cases and two deaths from the disease, dozens of police officers were quarantined after an officer tested positive following a banquet with 59 other police on Tuesday.

Iranian health officials urged all religious gatherings to be suspended in Qom, news agency ISNA said on Thursday after two more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the holy city, where two died of it this week. Two Australians evacuated from a quarantined cruise ship in Japan had tested positive for the pathogen at a quarantine camp in the country's far north and would be hospitalized near their homes, Australia's health department said on Friday.

Japan began allowing passengers who test negative to leave and hundreds disembarked this week, with hundreds more set to disembark on Friday. As G20 finance ministers prepare to meet over the weekend in Saudi Arabia, the IMF said it was too early to tell what impact the virus would have on global growth.

"We are still hoping that the impact will be a V shaped curve" with a sharp decline in China and sharp rebound after the containment of the virus, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said. "But we are not excluding that it might turn to be a different scenario like a U curve where the impact is somewhat longer."

The earliest vaccine for the coronavirus would be submitted for clinical trials around late April, China's Vice Science and Technology Minister Xu Nanping said. Asian shares dipped on Friday as fears over the creeping spread of the disease sent funds fleeing to the sheltered shores of U.S. assets, lifting the dollar to three-year highs.

China's commerce ministry said it is looking into new fiscal, tax, and financial measures to further support companies. FEARS SPREAD

Fears of the contagion triggered violence in Ukraine, where residents of a central town clashed with police, burned tires and hurled projectiles at a convoy of buses carrying evacuees from Hubei to a quarantine centre. Hundreds of helmeted police, police vans and an armoured personnel carrier were dispatched to keep order as the town waited for the evacuees to arrive.

Americans evacuated from China due to the coronavirus outbreak also faced discrimination. Amy Deng, who underwent home quarantine with her daughter Daisy, 8, said neighbours had called police over concerns they would spread the disease.

"People were already panicked, then they made up this rumour and spread it, telling us not to even live in the community," said Deng, 45, a Santa Rosa, California, acupuncturist. China's Global Times newspaper reported growing fears of a "potential explosion of infection numbers in the capital", after 36 new cases were found at a Beijing hospital.

Japan reported the deaths of two elderly passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship on Thursday, the first fatalities from aboard the ship where more than 630 cases account for the biggest cluster of infection outside China. Amid criticism of the government's handling of the situation, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said one of deceased former passengers had developed a fever on Feb. 5 but was not removed from the ship until the 12th.

(Additional reporting by Ryan Woo, Lusha Zhang and Huizhong Wu in Beijing, Cynthia Kim and Joori Roh in Seoul, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Elaine Lies, Chang-Ran Kim and Tim Kelly in Tokyo, Colin Packham in Sydney, Donny Kwok in Hong Kong, Ahmed Eljechtimi in Rabat; Writing by Stephen Coates; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Binnington, Blues blank Coyotes

Ryan OReilly scored in the third period, and Jordan Binnington made 14 saves Thursday night as the St. Louis Blues blanked the visiting Arizona Coyotes 1-0. Binnington recorded his second shutout in a row, his third of the season and the ei...

Coal supply by CIL to power sector declines 7 pc to 378 million tonnes

State-owned CILs coal supply to the power sector registered a decline of 6.8 per cent to 377.86 million tonnes MT in the the April-January period of the ongoing fiscal. The commodity despatch by Coal India CIL to the power sector in the yea...

Is there a fixed match between AIMIM, BJP for making communal remarks, questions Nawab Malik

Referring to instances of alleged hate speeches by leaders of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and Bharatiya Janata party, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Nawab Malik on Friday asked whether ther...

Despite India 'hitting US with tariffs for many many years,' Trump says 'really like' PM Modi so businesses 'will be discussed'

Donald Trump on Thursday said that India has been hitting us hard with tariffs for many many years. But expressing his likeness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US President added that great new trade deals will likely be done. Continu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020