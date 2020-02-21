REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

China reported an uptick in new cases of coronavirus on Friday, boosted by more than 200 people testing positive for the disease in two prisons outside of Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

IRAN-ELECTION/ Iranians begin voting in parliamentary election: state TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranians began voting on Friday in a parliamentary election that is unlikely to change the Islamic Republic’s troubled relations with the United States, after thousands of candidates were barred from the field in favor of hardliners. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-STONE/ Stone sentenced to 3-1/3 years, Trump signals no immediate pardon for adviser

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday sentenced President Donald Trump’s long-time adviser Roger Stone to three years and four months in prison and said his lies to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election posed a threat to American democracy. USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA/

U.S. intelligence told lawmakers of Russian bid to boost Trump re-election: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. intelligence officials told lawmakers last week that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign by aiming to cast doubt on the integrity of the vote and boost President Donald Trump’s re-election, a person familiar with the briefing said on Thursday.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA/

Outbreak will not change China's commitments to buy U.S. goods: senior U.S. official WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government expects China to honor its commitments to buy more U.S. goods under a trade deal signed by the world’s two largest economies in January despite the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

SPRINT-CORP-M-A-T-MOBILE/ T-Mobile, Sprint amend merger terms, SoftBank takes a hit

T-Mobile US and Sprint Corp said on Thursday that they had agreed on new merger terms that would reduce the stake of major Sprint shareholder SoftBank, while leaving the offer to other shareholders unchanged. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-ELECTION-TRUMP/ Trump blasts best-picture Oscar for South Korean film 'Parasite'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday ridiculed the historic best-picture Oscar win for South Korean film “Parasite,” telling a campaign rally he wished for the return of Hollywood classics like 1939’s “Gone with the Wind.” FILM-STAR-WARS-BABY-YODA/

Baby Yoda toys from Disney 'The Mandalorian' to hit store shelves next month NEW YORK (Reuters) - Baby Yoda toys from Walt Disney Co’s streaming TV hit “The Mandalorian” will reach store shelves next month, the company said on Thursday, after missing the 2019 holiday shopping season.

SPORTS OLYMPICS-2020-KENDO/

'All about the spirit': Japanese kendo master readies for Olympic torch relay TOKYO (Reuters) - Shigeru Aoki weathers the assault by his young student, who whacks him on the head with her bamboo sword until she suddenly stops, takes a few steps back and, slightly out of breath, bows.

CHINA-HEALTH-SPORT/ Soccer: China to play home leg of Olympic qualifier in Sydney due to coronavirus

The Chinese women’s national team will play the home leg of their Olympic qualification playoff against South Korea in Sydney to avoid any travel complications from a coronavirus outbreak, the Asian Football Confederation said on Friday. UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CHINA-HEALTH/CENBANKS

Global central bankers scour shopping malls, manufacturers for coronavirus playbook In the days after a new virus was identified in China on Dec. 31, global central bankers fell back on past experience for a comforting early analysis. The SARS epidemic in 2003, they noted, had come and gone with little economic impact. Weeks later, that parallel has failed.

21 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT CHINA-HEALTH/AFRICA (PIX) (TV)

Africans stranded in coronavirus epicentre plead to be repatriated Margaret Ntale Namusisi's three daughters are under lockdown in a crowded apartment with orders to stay indoors with the windows closed. Food, funds and morale are running low. "They are traumatised," said Namusisi. "They ask, has Uganda given up on us?" Countries across the world have flown their nationals home from China's quarantined Hubei province, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak that since January has infected more than 74,000 people and killed over 2,100. But no sub-Saharan African country has done so, leaving thousands stranded.

21 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT CHINA-HEALTH/SAFRICA (PIX) (TV)

South Africa's lobster industry hit by fallout from China's coronavirus South Africa sells more than 90% of its lobster catch to China, but exports ground to a halt after the coronavirus outbreak hit demand, an industry association said. The effect on fishermen who depend on seeling lobsters to make ends meet has been devastating.

21 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT CHINA-HEALTH/TURKEY

Turkish Health Minister gives media regular briefing on coronavirus situation Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca briefs media after regular meeting of the country's board monitoring the coronavirus situation.

21 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

LESOTHO-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Lesotho PM Thabane expected in court over first wife's death

Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane is expected to appear in court over the death of his late wife Lipolelo, who was shot dead in June 2017 near her home in the capital Maseru two days before he took office. A deputy police commissioner said on Thursday that Thabane would be charged with murder over Lipolelo's death, which stunned the southern African highland kingdom. 21 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

THAILAND-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Thai court to rule on disbanding opposition Future Forward Party

Thailand's Constitution court is to rule on whether to disband the opposition party Future Forward for allegedly violating election laws by accepting 191 million baht from its party leader, Thanathron Juangroonruangkit. A ruling against the party could tarnish the democracy credentials of the new Thai government led by the former junta leader that took power last year after a military coup five years previously. 21 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SANDERS ‘Tamales for Tio Bernie’: Sanders’ outreach to Latino voters pays off

Years of grassroots organizing have seen the Democratic front-runner reach huge popularity among Latino Americans. After strong showings in mainly white Iowa and New Hampshire, Sanders is well-positioned as the Democratic primary calendar moves into more diverse states, beginning in Nevada on Saturday. 21 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-WATER/FISHERIES (PIX) (TV) Florida fishermen struggle to survive as thirsty, growing Atlanta drains oyster beds

Oystermen in Florida's Apalachicola Bay face a dying way of life: Their catch has plummeted in recent years and they blame some of their woes on Georgia's increasing use of riverwater they need to keep the bay a brackish place where oysters can thrive.Their future may be determined by the U.S. Supreme Court, which is expected to rule later this year on a seven-year-long legal battle between Florida and Georgia. "It's like dumping sacks of rocks every day, but I don't know how to do anything else," said fourth-generation oysterman Michael Dasher, as he worked his trade on the water. 21 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FATF-PAKISTAN/ FATF decides whether to place Pakistan on terror financing blacklist

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force will decide whether to put Pakistan on its terror financing "blacklist". India has been pushing for it to do so. If the FATF does so, it will deal a damaging blow to Pakistan, which is struggling to keep sentiment around its economy and financial institutions positive. 21 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

LATVIA-MONTENEGRO/ Montenegrin Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic to visit Latvia

Foreign Minister of Montenegro Srdjan Darmanovic visits Latvia and meets with the country's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics. They are to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional security issues and developments in the Western Balkans. 21 Feb 08:15 ET / 13:15 GMT

SLOVAKIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Slovaks commemorate death of journalist as election campaign peaks

Slovaks will commemorate the second anniversary of the murder of journalist Jan Kuciak, just a week before the country holds a parliamentary election. The ruling Smer party has been losing support, hit in part by the Kuciak case, while the opposition is split between a strengthening far-right and a group of liberal to conservative parties that are hoping to form a coalition to replace Smer that has ruled for 12 out of the past 14 years. 21 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

GERMANY-ELECTION/HAMBURG (PIX) (TV) Electoral test in Hamburg after Merkel party crisis

A leadership crisis in Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party could help her Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners win a German regional vote on Sunday, the first electoral test since her protegee gave up her ambition for the top job. 21 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS SWEDEN-CENBANK/MINUTES

Swedish central bank publishes minutes from monetary policy meeting The Riksbank pulblishes minutes of from the monetary policy meeting on February 11.

21 Feb 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT CHINA-HEALTH/FRANCE-ECONOMY (TV)

French finance minister holds meeting over corona virus economic impact French finance minister Bruno Le Maire holds meeting over corona virus economic impact and holds presser

21 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT KENYA-COMEDY/ (PIX) (TV)

Politicians become the punchline as Kenya's comedy scene booms Whenever a more risque line shocks his audience into silence, Kenyan comic Brian Onjoro knows he can rescue his set with a sure-fire punchline: the country's leaders. "Comedians should run for office. We already have a bunch of clowns!" he tells the crowd at Kez's Kitchen before riffing about the president smoking weed. Onjoro is the face of the capital's booming comedy scene.

21 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan speaks before housing event Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan speaks before event, "Room to Grow: Housing for a New Economy" co-sponsored by the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, in Dallas, Texas.

21 Feb 09:35 ET / 14:35 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/MINAMATA (PIX) (TV) Johnny Depp discusses new film Minamata

News conference with actor Johnny Depp, who stars as war photographer W. Eugene Smith in Minamata, a film presented out of competition in the Berlinale festival's Special Gala. Bill Nighy, Hiroyuki Sanada and Minami also star. 21 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/EL PROFUGO (PIX) (TV) El Profugo (The Intruder) in the running Berlinale's Golden Bear Argentinian director Natalia Meta presents her latest film "El Profugo" (The Intruder), a "pysycho-sex thriller" about a dubbing artist which competing in the Berlinale's main Competition. 21 Feb 07:35 ET / 12:35 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Jury continues deliberations in Weinstein rape trial The jury is expected to continue deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial.

21 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT ARKEMA-TRIAL/EXECUTIVES

Criminal trial of executives in Arkema chemical plant disaster set to begin Criminal assault charges against a Texas chemical company and its executives over toxic smoke that injured emergency workers is set to begin on Wednesday. Texas prosecutors allege Arkema North America and its top executives underplayed dangers from a chemical fire that injured workers called to the site after massive flooding at the site led to a fire.

21 Feb 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

