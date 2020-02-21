Lesotho PM Thabane has gone to South Africa to see a doctor - son

Lesotho Prime Minister Thomas Thabane has gone to South Africa to see a doctor, his son told Reuters after Thabane missed a court appearance over his former wife's death.

"He's not fled the country, he has gone to South Africa to see a doctor," Potlako Thabane said by telephone.

