Iran says two more deaths among 13 new coronavirus cases

  • Tehran
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 16:16 IST
Tehran, Feb 21 (AFP) Iran's health ministry Friday reported two more deaths among 13 new cases of coronavirus in the Islamic republic, bringing the total number of deaths to four and infections to 18.

"Thirteen new cases have been confirmed," ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said on Twitter. "Unfortunately two of them have lost their lives." (AFP) RS RS

