Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Global watchdog keeps Pakistan on terrorism financing "grey list"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 19:59 IST
UPDATE 1-Global watchdog keeps Pakistan on terrorism financing "grey list"

Pakistan won an extra four months to meet international anti-terrorism financing norms on Friday when a global dirt money watchdog decided to keep the country off its blacklist for now. After Pakistan missed multiple previous deadlines, the Financial Action Task Force said it was concerned that Islamabad had again failed to complete an internationally agreed action plan.

"The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by June 2020," the FATF said in a statement issued after a meeting in Paris. "Otherwise, should significant and sustainable progress especially in prosecuting and penalising TF (terrorism financing) not be made by the next Plenary, the FATF will take action." It said such action could include calling on its member states to order their financial institutions to give particularly rigorous attention to business relations and transactions with Pakistani clients.

Pakistan has long been accused of nurturing and supporting Islamist militant groups for use as proxies to project power in the South Asian region particularly towards its arch-rival India and in Afghanistan. Islamabad denies such accusations. But with a minimum of three votes by FATF members needed to avoid the organisation's blacklist, Pakistan has been able to avoid punishment so far thanks to support from major ally China and other friendly countries including Malaysia and Turkey.

"China and other brotherly countries have supported Pakistan throughout the process in terms of guiding the country to improve its frameworks," Pakistani Finance Ministry adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said in a statement in Islamabad before the FATF decision was made public. Finance Ministry and counter-terrorism officials say Pakistan has done much under pressure to comply with FATF's 27-point agenda, which included an unprecedented conviction for terrorism financing of Hafiz Saeed, chief of the Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant group.

In 2018 the FATF placed Pakistan on its "grey list" of countries with inadequate controls over terrorism financing, which made foreign firms more cautious about investing in Pakistan. Inclusion on the FATF blacklist would put Pakistan in company with Iran and North Korea and mean it would be shunned by international financial institutions.

That could deal the South Asian power a serious financial hit at a time when its economy is grappling with a balance of payments crisis. The most crucial aspect of compliance with FATF in Pakistan's case would be steps to effectively prevent militant groups from openly operating and raising funds, as the LeT has done from Islamic charities.

The FATF has pushed Pakistan to adequately identify, assess and understand risks associated with jihadist groups present in the country such as LeT, Islamic State, al Qaeda, Jamat-ud-Dawa and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). (Additional reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Finland's Development Cooperation Minister to visit Tanzania, Mozambique

Minister Ville Skinnari will visit Tanzania on 2325 February and Mozambique on 2628 February. During the visit, the Minister will learn about Finlands development cooperation in the two countries and have meetings with their political leade...

India Networking Gala organised at 70th Berlin International Film Festival

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry CII hosted India Networking Reception on the opening day of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival. The event was attended by many prom...

Not just clear road, make way to hearts: Hegde urges Shaheen Bagh protestors

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hedge and Sadhana Ramachandran interacted with the Shaheen Bagh protestors here on Friday and urged them to clear the road and make way to the hearts. The duo listened to the protestors and t...

Two Taliban militants killed in Pakistan, say officials

Pakistans security forces have shot dead two commanders of a banned outfit in the countrys restive northwest tribal region, officials said on Friday.The militants, associated with the Tehrik-e-Taliban TTPs Sajna Group, were killed during an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020