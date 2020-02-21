WHO says window of opportunity to stem virus 'narrowing'

The head of the World Health Organisation warned on Friday that the window of opportunity to stem the spread of the coronavirus was shrinking.

"Our window of opportunity is narrowing, and that's why we called (on) the international community to act quickly, including the financing," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva, adding: "That's not what we see."

