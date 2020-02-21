Left Menu
Development News Edition

Terrorism financing watchdog reinstates Iran sanctions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 22:32 IST
Terrorism financing watchdog reinstates Iran sanctions

Paris, Feb 21 (AFP) A multinational financial watchdog reinstated sanctions against Iran on Friday, saying the Islamic republic has not taken sufficient measures against money laundering and the financing of terrorist groups. In a statement issued after a meeting in Paris, the 38-nation Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced it was lifting a sanctions suspension it granted in 2016 to give Iran time to work on reforms.

Given "Iran's failure to enact the Palermo and Terrorist Financing Conventions in line with the FATF Standards, the FATF fully lifts the suspension of counter-measures," the body said, referring to the United Nation's 2001 convention against organised crime. It also called on FATF members and "all jurisdictions to apply effective counter-measures."

Iran is alone with North Korea on the agency's blacklist. Last month, an Iranian arbitration body gave its approval to an anti-money laundering bill seen as crucial to maintaining international trade and banking ties.

The government of President Hassan Rouhani said the laws were needed to meet demands set by the FATF. The government is hoping to salvage banking and trade ties after the United States walked out of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed crippling unilateral sanctions.

The other parties to the deal -- Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia -- have sought to salvage the agreement and maintain trade with Iran, but have called on Tehran to meet the FATF requirements. The FATF said Friday that it would keep Iran on a "high risk jurisdictions list," and will decide on next steps "if Iran ratifies the Palermo and Terrorist Financing Conventions, in line with the FATF standards."

"Until Iran implements the measures required to address the deficiencies identified with respect to countering terrorism-financing... the FATF will remain concerned with the terrorist financing risk emanating from Iran and the threat this poses to the international financial system," it said.(AFP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus fears weigh on U.S. manufacturing, services sectors

U.S. manufacturing and services sectors activity stalled in February amid growing concerns about the deadly coronavirus impact on the economy, boosting investor demand for safe-haven assets like government bonds. Despite the downbeat report...

Maha: BJP leader''s hospital pelted with stones in Aurangabad

A hospital belonging to a BJP leader was pelted with stones on Friday evening in Aurangabadin Maharashtra and he has blamed supporters of a political rival, police said.The attack took place at 630pm and is the handiwork of supporters of Ki...

US STOCKS-Wall St slides as gloomy data adds to coronavirus fears

U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after data showed U.S. business activity stalled in February, while a spike in new coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere sent investors scrambling for safer assets such as gold and government bonds. The ...

Tennis-S.African Anderson has second knee operation in five months

South Africas former world number five Kevin Anderson said on Friday he will be out of action for the foreseeable future after surgery on his right knee to repair a torn meniscus. Anderson, who missed the second half of the 2019 season to r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020