Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-U.S., Taliban plan to sign accord after planned week-long 'reduction in violence'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 06:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 23:19 IST
UPDATE 4-U.S., Taliban plan to sign accord after planned week-long 'reduction in violence'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States and the Taliban will sign an agreement on Feb. 29 at the end of a planned week-long "reduction in violence" in Afghanistan, U.S. officials and the Taliban said on Friday, stirring fresh hopes for an end to the protracted conflict. The agreement could represent a chance for peace and a pullout of thousands of U.S. troops that have been in the country since U.S.-led forces ousted the hardline Islamist Taliban from power in 2001.

Previous attempts at negotiating peace agreements have been scuttled by Taliban attacks on international forces, most recently in December last year when an attack on a U.S. military base put talks on hold. The reduction in violence (RIV), to be observed by Afghan, international and Taliban forces, will begin at midnight (1930 GMT) on Friday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a televised address.

Written instructions from the Taliban's leadership, shared with journalists, instructed all fighters to be on the defensive and to not travel to areas controlled by the Afghan government and international forces. Instructions on what would happen after signing a deal with the United States after seven days would be shared later, the Taliban spokesman told fighters and commanders.

'SEIZE THIS MOMENT' The United States and the Taliban have been engaged in talks aimed at a political settlement and reducing the U.S. presence in the region, U.S Secretary of State Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

He urged all Afghans to "seize this moment". Both sides would also make arrangements for the release of prisoners, spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

The agreement will be signed in Doha between Taliban representatives and U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been leading the United States' negotiation team, a senior State Department official told journalists. U.S. President Donald Trump, who has vowed to stop "endless wars" as he seeks re-election in November, has long sought to withdraw U.S. troops.

NATO, which currently has 16,000 troops in Afghanistan, welcomed Friday's announcement, calling the reduced violence a critical test of the Taliban's willingness to contribute to peace. The U.N. Mission in Afghanistan also welcomed Friday's announcements.

U.S. and Taliban negotiators have been meeting in Doha since 2018 even though fighting has raged in Afghanistan and thousands of civilians and combatants have been killed as the insurgents have expanded territory under their control. "We hope the reduction in violence is extended for a longer time and opens the way for a ceasefire and intra-Afghan talks," Javid Faisal, spokesperson for the Afghan National Security Adviser, told Reuters.

The Taliban have previously refused to speak directly to the Kabul government, which they denounce as a U.S. puppet. NOT A 'CEASEFIRE'

One Taliban leader based in Doha told Reuters that the reduction in violence could not be called a "ceasefire". "Every party has the right of self-defence but there would be no attacks on each other's positions in these seven days," the Taliban leader said.

Afghan forces will keep up normal military operations against other groups such as Islamic State during the period, Afghan spokesman Faisal said. He added that Afghan forces would also retaliate against the smallest violation by the Taliban.

"Local government and security officials have been instructed by the president himself on how to follow the regulations agreed upon for the RIV period," he said. Officials privy to the talks had said last week that an agreement with the Taliban would be followed by negotiations on an intra-Afghan political settlement between the Taliban and an Afghan delegation that would include government officials.

Members of the Afghan delegation have yet to be announced. Reaching a consensus on members could pose a challenge with fresh political uncertainty in Afghanistan after Ghani was declared last week as the winner of a disputed 2019 presidential election. His political rivals, whose representatives expect to be included in the intra-Afghan talks, rejected the election result and announced that they would form their own government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Trump will raise issue of religious freedom with Modi: White House

US President Donald Trump will raise the issue of religious freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India next week, the White House said on Friday, noting that the US has great respect for Indias democratic traditions...

Report: Lakers to waive C Cousins, acquire F Morris

Four-time All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins will be waived by the Los Angeles Lakers to open a spot for power forward Markieff Morris, according to an ESPN report citing sources on Friday. Morris and the Detroit Pistons reached an agreement ...

Report: A's P Fiers acknowledges threats

Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers, who exposed the Houston Astros method of electronically stealing signs in the 2017 season, has acknowledged receiving threats of physical violence, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Fiers was a ...

Knights vie for homestand sweep vs. Panthers

The Vegas Golden Knights will attempt to complete a sweep of their most challenging homestand of the season when they host the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in Las Vegas. The five-game homestand began with a 6-5 overtime win over defen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020