Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Make in India' campaign makes discussion on trade difficult, says senior US Administration official

India's protectionist policy has remained a concern for the United States with respect to the trade deal between the two countries, a senior US administration official said on Friday, adding that the "Make in India" campaign makes the discussion on trade "more difficult".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 03:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 03:49 IST
'Make in India' campaign makes discussion on trade difficult, says senior US Administration official
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

By Reena Bhardwaj India's protectionist policy has remained a concern for the United States with respect to the trade deal between the two countries, a senior US administration official said on Friday, adding that the "Make in India" campaign makes the discussion on trade "more difficult".

"The protectionism policy has been a concern for us. We have had a number of announcements coming from India which are making the discussions more difficult perhaps," the official told the reporters here. "The recent one being the 'Make in India' announcement, (which) has made the protectionism concern even greater. There has been an increase and not a decrease of concerns and this would certainly come up among the leaders," the official added.

The statement has come ahead of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India from February 24. Tensions on the trade front between the two countries had emerged in June, last year, after Trump revoked preferential trade privileges, in response to which India imposed tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds and apples. Despite several meetings held over the past 18 months in Washington DC, New Delhi, and New York, trade negotiators of the two countries are yet to finalise on a deal.

The senior official further said that digital trade and e-commerce are part of the many concerns that the US has with India. "We have seen India's budget process, it (India) recently raised tariffs on products of interest to the US," the official said.

Earlier, the US President had said that New Delhi has been hitting Washington "hard with tariffs for many year", but expressing his likeness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added that "great new trade deals will likely be done." Continuing his complaints about India's 'unfair treatment' on trade policies with the United States, the President while addressing a rally in Colorado, said, "Great new trade deals will likely be done. I am going to India next week. They have been hitting us hard for many many years but I really like Prime Minister Modi. We'll talk a little business. They give us tariffs one of the highest in the world. But I hear they gonna have 10 million people showing up along one of the largest stadiums in the world."

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, while answering a question on India-US trade deal during the weekly press briefing here on Thursday said India has been engaging with the US for quite some time, hopes to reach an understanding with an outcome that strikes the right balance for both sides. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

NFLPA delays CBA vote after union committee’s decision

NFL Players Association player representatives delayed a vote on a proposed collective bargaining agreement Friday after the unions executive committee voted against recommending the deal on the table. Citing a source, ESPNs Dan Graziano re...

Entertainment News Roundup: Prince Harry to meet Jon Bon Jovi; Irons defends himself against critics of his Berlinale role and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Prince Harry to meet Jon Bon Jovi and veterans choir at Abbey Road studiosBritains Prince Harry will visit Abbey Road Studios in London on Feb. 28 to meet singer Jon Bon Jovi and m...

US virus cases climb to 35 with return of cruise passengers

Sacramento, Feb 22 AP At least 18 Americans who returned home from a quarantined cruise ship are infected with the new virus, bringing the number of cases in the U.S. to 35, health officials said Friday. More confirmed cases are likely amon...

UPDATE 1-India set to dazzle Trump with pomp and circumstance as trade rows fester

U.S. President Donald Trump will be accorded the biggest public reception given to any foreign leader in years during his visit to India beginning on Monday, officials say, one that could help paper over the two countries growing friction o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020