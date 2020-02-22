Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in central Texas stabbings

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sanmateo
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 04:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 04:29 IST
Police: 3 dead, 1 injured in central Texas stabbings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A man fatally stabbed three people, including a 13-year-old girl, in a small central Texas city early Friday before leading officers on a car chase and eventually being arrested, police said. Sheriff's deputies in San Saba, a community of about 3,000 people 100 miles (160 kilometers) north-west of Austin, received a call around 4:30 a.m. from a 18-year-old woman who said she was one of four people stabbed inside a home, said Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officers arrived to find a 62-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and the girl dead, Washko said. He could not provide the names of the victims or the 22-year-old suspect. He also said it's unclear how they are connected and that no motive is known at this point. The Texas Rangers were investigating. The girl was a seventh-grade student at a local school, which was open and offering counseling said San Saba Independent School District Superintendent Wayne Kelly.

"It's hit us pretty hard, " Kelly said. "When there are only 200 kids in the junior high they tend to know each other." Kelly described the stabbings as a "domestic situation" but said he could not elaborate. He declined to name the student. Moments after the stabbings, Washko said, the suspect fled in a car belonging to one of the victims. Police gave chase and followed him for 20 miles (32 kilometers) into the city of Goldthwaite, where he crashed into the wall of a senior citizen center and was arrested, he said. No one, including the suspect, was injured in the crash.

Anthony Wayne Pierce was being held Friday in the Mills County jail in connection to the stabbings, jail employee Disa Purcell said. She said the 22-year-old is charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and evading arrest, and that more charges could be filed. Washko could not immediately confirm whether Pierce was suspected in the stabbing.

The woman who survived the stabbing was hospitalized in critical condition, Washko said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Rooney scores in 500th league game as Derby draw with Fulham

London, Feb 22 AFP Wayne Rooney celebrated his 500th appearance in English league football with a goal before Aleksandar Mitrovic saw second-tier high-flyers Fulham to a 1-1 draw away to Derby. Former Manchester United star Rooney, the Engl...

UPDATE 2-'Not good enough' Warren says of Bloomberg's non-disclosure agreement pledge

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said on Friday that his company has identified three women bound by non-disclosure agreements regarding his past conduct and that they would be released from their accords if they cho...

World News Roundup: Iranians vote in parliamentary election; Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Iranians vote in parliamentary election, hardliners set to cement gripHardliners loyal to Irans supreme leader are likely to sweep a parliamentary election on Friday that will cement their...

Venezuela's Rojas sets new indoor women's triple jump world record

Madrid, Feb 22 AFP Venezuelas Yulimar Rojas set a new indoor womens triple jump world record of 15.43m at a meeting in Madrid. The 24-year-old world champion bettered the previous world record of 15.36m set by Russias Tatyana Lebedeva in Bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020