Another Turkish soldier killed in Syria's Idlib - governorate

A member of Turkey's military was killed in Syria's Idlib region in a bomb attack by Syrian government forces, a regional governorate said on Saturday, the sixteenth soldier killed there so far this month.

The Gaziantep Governorate said the victim was a tank mechanic.

Turkey has sent thousands of troops and military equipment to the region south of its border to head off a push in recent weeks by government forces to retake the rebel-held territory after nine years of war.

