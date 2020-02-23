Left Menu
Development News Edition

Far-right torchlight parade in Sofia hit by court ban

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 01:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 01:29 IST
Far-right torchlight parade in Sofia hit by court ban
This year the activists were restricted to the laying of wreaths at the house where pro-Nazi General Hristo Lukov, who served as Bulgaria's minister of war from 1935-1938, was killed. Image Credit: Flickr

Fewer than 200 far-right activists gathered in downtown Sofia on Saturday after the country's top court upheld the city mayor's ban on their annual torchlight procession honoring a Bulgarian general who led a pro-Nazi organization in the 1930s and 1940s. Held every February since 2003, the Lukov March - which attracts right-wing extremists from various parts of Europe and Bulgarian youths - has been repeatedly banned by the Sofia municipality in recent years, but until now the prohibition had been overturned by the Supreme Court.

This year the activists were restricted to the laying of wreaths at the house where pro-Nazi General Hristo Lukov, who served as Bulgaria's minister of war from 1935-1938, was killed. Lukov was known for fostering close ties with senior Nazi officials in Germany. He pushed through a Bulgarian law modeled on the 1935 Nuremberg Laws in Germany that stripped Jews of their civil rights.

Far-right groups from Germany, Sweden, Hungary, Estonia, and other countries have joined the Lukov March in previous years. On Friday, police in the German city of Dortmund stopped nine far-right activists from boarding a flight to Sofia, where they had intended to take part in the annual parade. The passports of the nine were temporarily confiscated, police said in a statement.

A few hundred people gathered at a counter-protest under the motto "No Nazis on the streets" in central Sofia a few hours before the procession. The Lukov March has prompted concern in local media about the rise of the far-right in the Balkan state.

Bulgaria's government, most of its political parties and several Jewish organisations, including the World Jewish Congress, had called for the march to be suspended. Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said that the ideologies behind the Lukov March and a shooting in the German town of Hanau, where nine people were killed on Wednesday, were little different.

"I also make a connection with the Lukov March, which unfortunately takes place in Bulgaria," Zaharieva said. "I call on the young people not to blindly believe in ideologies that are against humanity because that is not much different from what happened in Hanau. There was nothing democratic and legal about neo-Nazi chants."

Bulgaria fought in World War Two on Germany's side, though the government of King Boris III refused Adolf Hitler's demand to deport the country's Jews to death camps in Nazi-occupied Poland and elsewhere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-In Nevada, voters heavily favor government-run Medicare for All plan - entrance polls

Nevada voters entering caucus sites for the Democratic presidential contest on Saturday heavily favored a government-run Medicare for All healthcare plan, according to early entrance polls, a positive sign for front-runner Bernie Sanders. S...

UPDATE 3-Now to end 'long suffering': South Sudan's former rebel leader sworn in as first vice president

Former rebel leader Riek Machar was sworn in as South Sudans first vice president on Saturday as part of a unity government with his former adversary President Salva Kiir, a tentative step towards peace after years of civil war ravaged the ...

Rugby-Pivac believes in Wales progress despite France loss

Wales coach Wayne Pivac admitted to some frustration but says there is no panic and insists his team is heading in the right direction despite a second successive Six Nations loss on Saturday. Wales, fielding the most experienced side in Si...

Canaries flights suspended as Saharan sand blankets islands

Spains airport operator AENA suspended all flights in and out of Gran Canaria and all flights leaving Tenerife on Saturday evening after a storm carrying clouds of red sand from the Sahara hit the Canaries and severely reduced visibility.At...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020