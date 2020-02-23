France's Macron: unclear if EU-Britain to have trade deal by year-end
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday cast doubt over the likelihood of the European Union and Britain reaching a post-Brexit trade deal by the end of the year, saying he expected fishing talks to be very tough. "It's going to be tense because they are very tough...Boris Johnson has a card in his hand and it is fishing and with that, he will try to gain access to the market," Macron told representatives of the French fishing industry at a farm show in Paris.
"It is not certain that we will have a global deal by the end of the year."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Boris Johnson
- French
- postBrexit
- Britain
- European Union
- Paris
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Five Britons contract coronavirus in French ski resort
Figure skating-French ice federation boss steps down amid sexual abuse scandal
WRAPUP 5-American dies of coronavirus in China; infections spread to French ski resort
UPDATE 3-Five Britons contract coronavirus in French ski resort
WRAPUP 6-American dies of coronavirus in China; Britons infected at French ski resort