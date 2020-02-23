Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fear, isolation cloaks town at centre of Italy's coronavirus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Codogno
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 09:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 09:33 IST
Fear, isolation cloaks town at centre of Italy's coronavirus outbreak
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The streets are silent, shops are shuttered and the few people who venture from their homes shun company in the small Italian town of Codogno under the shadow of a new coronavirus outbreak. "It's a ghost town, it's horrible for us," a young woman named Paola told AFP as she walked down a deserted street near the station on Saturday night.

"People are locked in their houses, there's nobody in the streets," she added. The station, like most parts of the town of 15,000 people, was closed. No one was selling tickets, no passengers awaited trains.

Italy became the first European country to report the death of one of its own nationals from the virus on Friday, followed by a second death on Saturday, amid a sudden rise in confirmed cases of contamination now totaling 79. Codogno in the Lombardy region was labeled by health officials on Saturday as the epicenter of the new wave of cases in Italy's north.

Italian authorities have imposed travel restrictions on about a dozen towns, where special permission will be needed to enter or leave. The virus which broke out in China in December where more than 2,200 people have died has now spread to more than 25 countries.

In Codogno's center, the pharmacy remained open on the orders of the local authorities. "We're all scared, but we keep our fingers crossed," the pharmacy's owner Rosa Cavalli told AFP.

She said protective masks had long sold out but customers were stocking up on disinfectants, alcohol and bleach. "Most of (the masks) came from China and they've kept them, they need them, they're in trouble," she added.

One woman ventured out to buy drinks and snacks from one of the few vending machines in the town. "We're trying to stay calm because in these situations it's easy to panic," said Erica, who only gave her first name, adding that she was buying food because it wasn't clear whether supermarkets would remain open.

"I'm a little scared because we can all be infected. I work in a restaurant and have a lot of contact with people," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Radisson Hotel Group to add 30 operating hotels in India by 2023

Global hospitality major Radisson Hotel Group is looking to add around 30 operating hotels in its portfolio by 2023 as part of its expansion plans in the country, a top company official has said. The company currently has 94 operating hotel...

Essar signals resuming investment-led growth plan

The USD 10 billion energy-to-technology conglomerate Essar is looking to embark on a new phase of investment-led growth on the strength of a substantially lighter balance sheet arising from repayment of Rs 1.4 lakh crore loans over the last...

Cricket-Pakistan to make West Indies' Sammy honorary citizen

Pakistan will confer honorary citizenship on former West Indies captain Darren Sammy for his invaluable contribution towards the return of top-flight cricket to the country, its cricket board said. Pakistan successfully hosted two tests aga...

South Korea virus cases spike, as Italy and Iran take drastic steps

South Korea reported a sharp jump in coronavirus cases on Sunday, while Italy and Iran took drastic containment steps as worldwide fears over the epidemic spiraled higher. The contagions spread prompted the World Health Organization WHO to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020