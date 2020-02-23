REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

China reported another fall in the new coronavirus infections outside of its epicenter on Sunday, but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections and fears of contagion increased elsewhere.

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/ Australia's bushfire-stricken state pays tribute to 25 victims

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Families, firefighters and politicians gathered in a solemn public ceremony in Sydney on Sunday to honor the 25 people killed in recent bushfires that tore through the country’s most populous state. U.S.

USA-ELECTION/ Sanders scores decisive win in Nevada, Biden headed for second-place finish

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Bernie Sanders strengthened his front-runner position for the Democratic presidential nomination with a decisive victory in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday, while Joe Biden was on track for a second-place finish that would give his struggling campaign new hope. USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-ADVISER/

Headline in bU.S. national security adviser denies Russia boosting Trump reelection WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser denied that U.S. intelligence officials have warned that Russia has been interfering in the U.S. presidential campaign to boost Trump’s re-election chances.

BUSINESS BERKSHIRE-BUFFETT/

Buffett defends Berkshire stock push, reassures on future as profit smashes record NEW YORK (Reuters) - Warren Buffett on Saturday forcefully defended Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s (BRKa.N) decision to invest heavily in stocks of companies such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) as he labors through a four-year drought since his last major acquisition of a company.

WELLS-FARGO-SCANDAL-DEAL/ Wells Fargo to pay $3 billion to U.S., admits pressuring workers in fake-accounts scandal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) has agreed to pay $3 billion to resolve criminal and civil probes into fraudulent sales practices and has admitted to pressuring employees in a fake-accounts scandal, U.S. officials said on Friday, wrapping up one of the last major investigations looming over the bank. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN Weinstein jury deadlocked on most serious sexual assault charges

(Reuters) - The jury in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial in New York said on Friday they were deadlocked on the most serious criminal charges and suggested they were unanimous on the others leveled against the former Hollywood mogul. TELEVISION-FRIENDS/

WarnerMedia to reunite 'Friends' in HBO Max special (Reuters) - WarnerMedia is reuniting its “Friends” cast for an untitled, unscripted special for its upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, the company said on Friday.

SPORTS TENNIS-DELRAY/

Nishioka rallies to upset Humbert in Florida semi-final (Reuters) - Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka fought back from a sluggish start to overpower sixth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert in a rain-interrupted semi-final at the Delray Beach Open in Florida on Saturday.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HURRICANES-ZAMBONI/ Zamboni driver minds the net as Hurricanes beat Maple Leafs

(Reuters) - The Carolina Hurricanes won an National Hockey League game with a Zamboni driver in the net on Saturday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS G20-SAUDI/FINANCE (PIX) (TV)

Day two of G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh Day two of Saudi Arabia's first meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh. 23 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

FRANCE-MONALISA/RUBIK (PIX) (TV) Rubik Mona Lisa (2005), by iconic street artist Invader, on auction

Rubik Mona Lisa (2005), by iconic street artist Invader, on auction on February 23, offers a modern take on the world’s most famous painting. This contemporary Mona Lisa, constructed from more than 300 Rubik’s Cubes is expected to fetch € 150,000 23 Feb 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-OSCARS/PARASITE (PIX) (TV)

Director of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' holds news conference Bong Joon-ho, director of the Oscar-winning film "Parasite", holds a news conference in Tokyo.

23 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/UNDINE (PIX) (TV)

Berlin's own Undine competes in Berlinale Christian Petzold's film Undine, set in Berlin and starring Paula Beer, is presented in the 70th edition of the Berlinale film festival.

23 Feb 07:50 ET / 12:50 GMT FILMFESTIVAL-BERLIN/UNDINE (PIX) (TV)

Screening of Berlin's own Undine competes in Berlinale Christian Petzold's film Undine, set in Berlin and starring Paula Beer, is presented in the 70th edition of the Berlinale film festival.

23 Feb 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

FRANCE-TRIAL/FILLON-FILE (PIX) (TV) Profile of former French presidential candidate Fillon ahead of his trial over wife's fake jobs

Profile of former French prime minister and presidential candidate Francois Fillon ahead of his trial, on Monday. The former conservative presidential candidate's run for the Elysee was undone by allegations he paid his wife for fake jobs with public money, opening the door wide open to now-President Emmanuel Macron 23 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS CANADA-CRUDE/OILSANDS

As Trudeau mulls Teck oil sands mine, 20 projects sit on shelf As Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau considers whether to approve Teck's Frontier oil sands project, roughly 20 others are sitting on the shelf, awaiting new pipelines and higher prices. The backlog illustrates oil's oversupplied conditions, and also that Frontier is far from the only oil sands expansion path. Ottawa must decide on Frontier this month.

23 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

