Iran confirms another dead because of the new coronavirus - official

Iran said on Sunday an Iranian infected by the new coronavirus died in the country, head of the Medical Science University in the Mazandaran province was quoted as saying, bringing the number of deaths to seven in the Islamic Republic.

"An Iranian who traveled from Tehran to Tonekabon has died of the new coronavirus," Abbas Mousavi said, Iranian media reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.