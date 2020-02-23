Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protests in New Delhi against India's citizenship law ahead of Trump visit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-02-2020 22:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-02-2020 21:57 IST
Protests in New Delhi against India's citizenship law ahead of Trump visit
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Police used tear gas to disperse large crowds in India's capital of New Delhi on Sunday in the latest eruption of violence at protests over a new citizenship law, police officials said. Hundreds of people supporting the new law clashed with those opposing it, with the two groups pelting each other with stones in the Maujpur area in the northeastern part of the city, according to television footage.

"There must be some miscreants who want to spoil the peace in the area. We will identify them and take action against them," Alok Kumar, a senior Delhi Police official, told reporters about the protest. "The situation is under control now," he added.

The protest comes just a day before U.S. President Donald Trump begins a two-day visit to India, where he is expected to raise the issue of religious freedom in the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India's Citizenship Amendment Act, which eases the path for non-Muslims from neighboring Muslim-majority nations to gain citizenship, has triggered weeks of sometimes violent protests against Modi's government.

The Indian law is seen by opponents as discriminating against Muslims and has deepened concerns that Modi's administration is undermining India's secular traditions. Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party denies any bias against the country's 180 million Muslims.

On Sunday, a separate protest also erupted in the northern Indian city of Aligarh, where protesters threw stones at the police, state administration official Chandra Bhushan Singh said. The internet in the area had been suspended until midnight, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 14-15 synopses revealed, What we can see on Feb 25

Iran reports one death among 10 new coronavirus infections

Wuhan woman with no symptoms infects five relatives with coronavirus-study

Italy: Earthquake shakes Modena, Carpi nearby cities

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Rugby-England overpower Ireland to reignite Six Nations hopes

England roared back into the Six Nations mix with another comprehensive demolition of Ireland on Sunday as tries by George Ford, Elliot Daly and Luke Cowan-Dickie helped them to a 24-12 Twickenham victory in their best performance of the ye...

Trump Agra visit: Ticket counters at Taj to close at 11:30 am on Monday

Hours before the visit of US President Donald Trump to Agra on Monday, the entry to the Taj Mahal will be closed to visitors in view of high security arrangements, top officials said on Sunday. According to Agra DM Prabhu N Singh, Trump is ...

Afghan national arrested for using fake UK visa in 2014: Police

The Delhi Police on Sunday said it has arrested an Afghan national accused of using a fake UK visa in 2014 on his Indian passport which he had obtained in 2013 by allegedly using forged voter ID and other documents. The District Investigati...

Anti-CAA flex board falls on dais at Chidambaram event

A huge flex board came crashing down on a dais at an auditorium while Congress leader PChidambaram was addressing an anti-CAA meet here on Sunday. The board was hanging just behind those seated on thedais. Fortunately, no one was injured.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020