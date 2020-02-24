Left Menu
Comfort and glamour at Dolce & Gabbana as show goes on in Milan

Comfort and glamour at Dolce & Gabbana as show goes on in Milan
Dolce & Gabbana prepared for the winter chill on Sunday, staging a Fall/Winter 2020 show featuring oversized chunky sweaters, woolly socks, and furry slippers.

The Italian fashion house's presentation at Milan Fashion Week came shortly after Giorgio Armani announced he would hold his show, due to take place two hours after Dolce & Gabbana, in an empty theatre without any press or buyers present due to the coronavirus outbreak. Some guests at the Dolce & Gabbana catwalk show could be seen wearing surgical masks as they took their seats.

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana paid tribute to artisans and craftsmen with the collection titled "Made by Hand". Screens along the catwalk showed old black and white video of tailors, cobblers, leather cutters and knitters at work. "The past and the authenticity are linked to the future through a new interpretation/translation of the 'handmade'," the duo said in a statement.

Dolce & Gabbana dressed their models in comfy cardigans, knitted shorts and bracelets, and thigh-high woolly socks. But glamour was also present in the form of sensual corset dresses and see-through skirts and shirts, with sparkle, often added to black.

Bags were big and often twofold. High-heeled shoes were paired with stockings or thick woolly socks. Laced-up boots of varied heights offered a more casual option for the Dolce & Gabbana woman. Feminine features and flowers were added to sharply tailored suits, with red roses also twirling around and above white shirts and dresses.

Set to the songs of the late Amy Winehouse, the presentation featured a total of 121 looks by the hard-working design duo.

