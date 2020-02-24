Kuwait says three people who traveled to Iran have new coronavirus - KUNA
Kuwait said on Monday three people, including a Saudi national, who returned from Iran were infected by the new coronavirus, state news agency KUNA reported.
The three cases, the first in the Gulf state, were among the 700 people evacuated from the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad last week, KUNA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
