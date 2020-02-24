Lesotho PM appears in court to hear charges of murdering wife

Lesotho's Prime Minister Thomas Thabane appeared in court on Monday to hear charges of murdering his estranged wife, a Reuters witness saw.

Thabane had initially been scheduled to hear the charges on Friday but left to South Africa instead of what aides said was a medical appointment.

He is suspected of involvement in the murder of his then-wife Lipolelo, who shot dead in June 2017, two days before he took office for a second stint as premier.

