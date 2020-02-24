Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China's local govt finances to suffer 'interim' impact due to virus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 14:00 IST
UPDATE 1-China's local govt finances to suffer 'interim' impact due to virus
Image Credit: ANI

China's local governments will suffer an "interim impact" on fiscal revenue and expenditure from the virus epidemic that the country has so far allocated 99.5 billion yuan ($14.16 billion) to fight, a finance ministry official said on Monday.

The central government will increase the amount and speed of transfer payments to local governments to help alleviate the pressure, Assistant Finance Minister Ou Wenhan told a news conference in Beijing. Policymakers have rolled out a raft of measures to support an economy jolted by the virus, which is expected to have a devastating impact on first-quarter growth. The coronavirus has infected nearly 77,000 people and killed more than 2,500 in China, most in Hubei.

Chinese regional and local governments could see contractions in their 2020 revenue growth, with added pressure from healthcare spending and subsidies for virus-struck firms, analysts from Moody's said in a note last week. But the regional governments "currently most affected by the outbreak have stronger financial profiles," they said. Local financial departments are stabilizing fiscal operations by "vigorously reducing general expenditures and doing everything possible to raise funds," Ou said.

Expenditure on virus prevention and control work should be prioritized, he said. China is expected to keep fiscal stimulus on track in the near term to stabilize growth. On Saturday, Beijing municipality announced investment projects involving 252.3 billion yuan this year, focusing on infrastructure and housing.

"The outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia will inevitably have a relatively big impact on the economy and society," President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying by state media on Sunday, adding that the impact would be short-term and controllable. ($1 = 7.0255 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

NHB, AFD and EU expand competitive funding to green housing

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Feb 24 ANIPRNewswire Indias apex housing finance institution National Housing Bank NHB, the French Development Agency AFD and the European Union EU today reiterated their common commitment to allocation of resource...

US President quotes Swami Vivekananda at 'Namaste Trump' event

US President Donald Trump on Monday invoked Swami Vivekananda during his speech at the Namaste Trump event held at Motera Stadium here. As the great religious teacher Swami Vivekananda once said, the moment I stand in reverence before every...

Trump, Melania leave for Agra to visit Taj Mahal

After addressing a mammoth crowd at the Motera Stadium in Gujarat, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump departed for Agra to pay a visit to the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world. During his address, the US P...

WIDER IMAGE-A police raid, viral videos and the broken lives of Nigerian gay law suspects

The 57 men stumbled out of the back of a dark police truck into the glare of a sunny courtyard and a phalanx of cameras. Some clutched anothers hand, as if for comfort. They lined up on wooden benches in the dirt, almost all of them trying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020