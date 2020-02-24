EU says possible travel restrictions within EU over virus should be proportionate, coordinated
European Union health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said possible travel restrictions in the Schengen border-free area should be proportionate and coordinated among EU states, as the bloc faces a coronavirus outbreak in Italy.
"For the moment WHO has not advised imposing restrictions on either travel or trade," Kyriakides told reporters on Monday, adding that a mission of the World Health Organization will go to Italy on Tuesday to assess the situation.
