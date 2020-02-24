Sri Lankan PM Rajapaksa's son says sorry for his distressing comments

Rohitha Rajapaksa, son of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on Monday apologized for making distressing remarks on social media while responding to a person's "offensive comment" about his family. Rohitha said he made the remarks as a result of a "targeted offensive comment" and had no intention to deliberately cause distress to any individual and or community.

"I recently made a statement as a result of a targeted offensive comment. It was not my intention to deliberately cause distress to any individual and/or community. Therefore, I sincerely apologize," he said in a tweet. The apology came after an individual wrote to him in a tweet that "all what we have achieved is to see you three brothers get married in the same year with nine ceremonies and your in-laws become most eligible for state positions and you live out of public money..."

Rohitha responded to the tweet saying, "There is no clause I have to declare my private assets and show off. But trust me no public fund is used for our personal benefits. Why don't you get ur self a proper job and an education so you won't be jealous of another persons success. Get a wife and make children." To another tweet he responded saying: "You seem to know a lot more than the CID, please join and make them finish these cases soon so you can find ur self a boyfriend who can keep you company."

Rohita faced flak online for his tweets.

