Taj Mahal is a testament to the beauty of Indian culture: Donald Trump

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 24 (ANI) Awestruck by the beauty of Taj Mahal, US President Donald Trump on Monday said the 17th-century monument is a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture. "The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture. Thank you India," Trump wrote in the visitors' book.

With the picturesque backdrop of setting sun, Donald Trump and wife Melania appreciated the grandeur of the Taj Mahal. Assisted by a guide, the couple took a stroll hand-in-hand at the Taj Mahal lawns. They also posed for a picture at Diana's bench.

Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner too accompanied the President and were seen posing for the pictures at the 17th-century monument built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The structure with white marble domes and minarets became a Unesco World Heritage site in 1983. Regarded as the monument to love, the Taj Mahal attracts millions of visitors every year.

More than 40 foreign dignitaries have visited the Taj Mahal so far, including Princess Diana, Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife among others. Upon his arrival at the Agra airport, the Trumps were received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Several folk artists performed at the airport to welcome the visiting dignitaries. (ANI)

