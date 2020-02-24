People News Roundup: Prince Harry and Meghan will stop using Royal brand; Japanese emperor expresses coronavirus concern and more

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Weinstein jury to keep deliberating after a deadlock on most serious charges

Jurors in the sexual assault trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to begin their fifth day of deliberations on Monday, after suggesting last week they were deadlocked on the most serious charges in the case. The seven men and five women on the jury began deliberating in criminal court in Manhattan on Tuesday.

Prince Harry and his wife will stop using "Sussex Royal" brand: BBC

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have decided not to use the word "royal" in their branding after they abruptly decided to start a new life in Canada, according to the BBC. As things stand, Harry and Meghan use the brand extensively.

Actor Jussie Smollett due for arraignment in Chicago on hoax charges

Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was due in court on Monday for arraignment on renewed felony charges that he made false reports to Chicago police about being attacked in a hate crime he is accused of staging in a bid to advance his career. Smollett was indicted on Feb. 11 on six counts of disorderly conduct, capping a five-month investigation by a court-appointed special prosecutor who overruled a decision by the state's attorney's office last year to dismiss the original case. His arraignment is scheduled for 9 a.m. (1400 GMT) in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Japanese emperor, on birthday, expresses coronavirus concern, looks forward to Olympics

Japanese Emperor Naruhito said on Sunday that he was looking forward to the Tokyo Olympics in summer but that he was concerned about the spread of the new coronavirus, which has killed three in Japan and is slowly spreading across the country. Naruhito, who turned 60 on Sunday, ascended the throne last May after his father Akihito became the first Japanese emperor in two centuries to abdicate. The new emperor and his wife Empress Masako, 56, a former diplomat, have put a more relaxed face on one of the world's oldest monarchies.

