Africa road and transport conference sets to take place in Dakar in March

Senegal is going to raise road and transport infrastructure conference on March 25 in Dakar. The theme of the conference is 'The Africa Road Builders 2020'.

The General Commissioner of 'The Africa Road Builders', Barthelemy Kouame said in a press release that this general meeting is considered as a major event for the development of roads and transports in the overall African continent.

The meeting held under the theme 'Roads and transport to improve the quality of life of people in Africa,' will be a 'day of sharing, reflections, actions and experiences,' Barthelemy Kouame explained.

"We invite professionals and other stakeholders, the media and all observers working in Africa, to join us. Because roads and transport precede development," the Commissioner-General concluded.

