Left Menu
Development News Edition

Detained Tanzanian journalist freed after pleading guilty to financial crimes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dodoma
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 19:56 IST
Detained Tanzanian journalist freed after pleading guilty to financial crimes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A prominent Tanzanian journalist arrested in July was released on Monday after pleading guilty of tax evasion and money laundering in a case critics had said was politically motivated.

After Erick Kabendera acknowledged both crimes in court and agreed to fines of nearly 275 million shillings ($119,305.86), magistrate Janeth Mtega ruled he is freed. "Finally I've got my freedom, it's quite unexpected that I would be out this soon. I'm really grateful to everybody who played their role," the 39-year-old investigative reporter said outside court.

In the charge sheet, prosecutors said Kabendera had with his wife - who was not detained or charged - registered two companies which were used as "vehicles of money laundering" without proper returns being filed. Though his lawyers had originally rejected the charges, in October they said he was pursuing a plea bargain.

The reporter has written for international publications including Britain's Guardian and Times and was known for pursuing politically-sensitive investigations. One article last year published by the East African newspaper reported a rift in President John Magufuli's government with the headline "No end in sight as Tanzania's ruling party CCM goes for 'dissenters'."

After he was arrested at his home last year, the United States and Britain called the affair "irregular" and in violation of Tanzania's criminal procedures law. Rights groups saw the case as part of a pattern of tighter control on the media since the 2015 election of Magufuli.

"The outrageous fabricated charges against him show the intolerance of the Tanzanian authorities to any criticism," Amnesty International said in a statement last year. Magufuli's administration has shut down newspapers, fined some critical outlets, arrested opposition leaders and restricted political rallies.

The government denies it is muzzling the media. Several hours after the ruling, the journalist's lawyer Jebra Kambole said he had paid the 100 million shilling fine for one of the charges and would pay the other within six months.

A third charge, of assisting a criminal racket, was dropped. Held at the Segerea maximum security prison on the outskirts of the capital Dar es Salaam, the journalist had appeared in court more than ten times, sometimes appearing frail.

In September, Magufuli said that people held on charges of tax evasion, money laundering, and other financial crimes should be freed if they confess and return the cash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia avert elimination as India dominate Bangladesh

Defending champions Australia returned from the brink of elimination to pip Sri Lanka but India underlined their title credentials with their second successive victory in the Womens Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Monday. Australia were stun...

US stocks join global rout on coronavirus fears

New York, Feb 24 AFP Wall Street stocks plunged in early trading on Monday, joining a global equity selloff on mounting worries that the spread of the new coronavirus will derail global growth. About 10 minutes into trading, the benchmark D...

UPDATE 2-Three Gulf states, Iraq report first coronavirus cases, linked to Iran

Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Iraq on Monday recorded their first new coronavirus cases, all people who had been in Iran, which raised its toll from the disease to 12 dead and 61 infected.Omans health ministry said two Omani women were diagnose...

Oman reports first two cases of coronavirus, halts flights to Iran

Oman on Monday reported its first two cases of coronavirus, and halted flights to and from Iran with immediate effect, authorities and reports said.Two Omani women who had returned from Iran -- which is battling the deadliest outbreak outsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020