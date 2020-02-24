Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar offers 10,000 jobs to Jordanians

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amman
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 19:56 IST
Qatar offers 10,000 jobs to Jordanians
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Qatar's ruler offered 10,000 new jobs specifically for Jordanians during a two-day visit to Amman, Qatar News Agency said Sunday, a sign of warming relations between the two states. Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani announced the creation of "10,000 jobs in Qatar for our Jordanian brothers, in addition to the 10,000 jobs already announced in August 2018", state-run QNA wrote on Twitter.

Lacking in natural resources and reliant on foreign aid, Jordan's unemployment rate is 18.5 percent and the poverty rate over 15 percent, according to official figures. The kingdom reduced its diplomatic presence in Doha in June 2017 after Saudi Arabia and its allies Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting "terrorists" and of being too close to Iran.

The Qatari emir, who arrived in Jordan earlier Sunday, also pledged "USD 30 million in assistance" to the kingdom's military pension fund, QNA added. King Abdullah II and the emir discussed "regional crises and the need to find political solutions", a statement from the royal palace said.

The pair also discussed the need to support the Palestinians in obtaining their rights, in particular to "a sovereign state... with east Jerusalem as its capital", the statement added. US President Donald Trump in January gave a green light for Israel to declare sovereignty over all of Jerusalem as part of his Middle East peace plan.

The plan proposes making Abu Dis -- a rundown neighborhood on the outskirts of Jerusalem -- the capital of a Palestinian state. Key US ally Jordan, the custodian of Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, is one of two Arab countries along with Egypt to sign a peace treaty with Israel.

More than half of the kingdom's population is of Palestinian origin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia avert elimination as India dominate Bangladesh

Defending champions Australia returned from the brink of elimination to pip Sri Lanka but India underlined their title credentials with their second successive victory in the Womens Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Monday. Australia were stun...

US stocks join global rout on coronavirus fears

New York, Feb 24 AFP Wall Street stocks plunged in early trading on Monday, joining a global equity selloff on mounting worries that the spread of the new coronavirus will derail global growth. About 10 minutes into trading, the benchmark D...

UPDATE 2-Three Gulf states, Iraq report first coronavirus cases, linked to Iran

Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Iraq on Monday recorded their first new coronavirus cases, all people who had been in Iran, which raised its toll from the disease to 12 dead and 61 infected.Omans health ministry said two Omani women were diagnose...

Oman reports first two cases of coronavirus, halts flights to Iran

Oman on Monday reported its first two cases of coronavirus, and halted flights to and from Iran with immediate effect, authorities and reports said.Two Omani women who had returned from Iran -- which is battling the deadliest outbreak outsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020