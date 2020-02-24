Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Iraq reports first coronavirus case in Iranian student

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bagdad
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 21:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 21:35 IST
UPDATE 2-Iraq reports first coronavirus case in Iranian student
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iraq's first coronavirus case, an Iranian theology student, has been detected in the holy city of Najaf, the health ministry said on Monday, leading authorities to briefly close the gates to one of holiest sites for Shi'ite Muslims.

The patient entered Iraq before the government shut border crossings and banned the entry of non-Iraqis coming from Iran. "The results of lab tests conducted on a theology student, an Iranian citizen, who had entered the country before ... the decision to stop travel have revealed he is ill with the coronavirus," a ministry statement said.

The patient is in quarantine and medical staff are observing international health standards, the statement added. A local health source said all students in the religious school attended by the patient were being quarantined and tested for the virus. Najaf's education authority ordered mid-year exams to be postponed.

The gates of the Imam Ali shrine and mosque, which house the remains of the Prophet Muhammad's cousin Ali - a central figure in Shi'ite Islam, were closed off and the area was disinfected before they were reopened. The site receives thousands of pilgrims daily and at least 8 million a year. Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Monday after sharp rises in new cases in Iran, Italy and South Korea. The virus has infected nearly 77,000 people and killed more than 2,500 in China, where it originated late last year.

Iraq had earlier on Monday shut its Safwan border crossing with Kuwait to travelers and trade at Kuwait's request, the local mayor told Reuters. Kuwait and Bahrain recorded their first coronavirus cases, all people who had visited Iran, state media said.

Iraq on Saturday extended for 15 days an entry ban for non-Iraqis coming from Iran, which has confirmed 61 cases and 12 deaths. Neighboring Iraq and Iran, both home to Shi'ite Muslim majorities, share close religious, political and trade ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Senators trade Pageau, Namestnikov for draft picks

The Ottawa Senators traded top forwards Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Vladislav Namestnikov in exchange for at least three draft picks, according to multiple reports Monday. Pageau was sent to the New York Islanders for a 2020 first-round pick an...

UPDATE 8-Malaysia's Mahathir quits at 94 but agrees to stay as interim PM

Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly quit as Malaysias prime minister on Monday, leaving the country in political turmoil, but agreed to a request by the Southeast Asian nations king to stay on as interim premier until a successor is named. The re...

President Trump, Melania were touched by Taj Mahal's aura, emperor's love story, says tour guide

President Donald Trump and wife Melania were deeply touched by the aura of Taj Mahal -- built by an emperor in memory of his beloved wife, which is often hailed as a sign of eternal love -- and admired the love story of Shah Jahan and Mumta...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia avert elimination as India dominate Bangladesh

Defending champions Australia returned from the brink of elimination to pip Sri Lanka but India underlined their title credentials with their second successive victory in the Womens Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Monday.Australia were stunn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020