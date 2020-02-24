Left Menu
Development News Edition

After the floods, Venice struggles with coronavirus hit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Venice
  • |
  • Updated: 24-02-2020 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-02-2020 22:17 IST
After the floods, Venice struggles with coronavirus hit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Scarcely have floods that hit Venice last year receded than the coronavirus has posed a new threat to the lagoon city's billion-euro tourism industry, shutting carnival for the first time in 50 years and fuelling fears of a second "economic" virus.

By Monday lunchtime, authorities had identified 32 cases in the Veneto region, including four in Venice itself, part of an outbreak across northern Italy that has brought more than 220 confirmed cases and at least six deaths. As part of preventive measures that included closing off the worst-affected towns near Italy's business capital Milan, closing schools and universities and calling off sports events, authorities canceled the last two days of the Venice carnival.

It was the first time the historic carnival, with its fantastical 18th century masks and costumes, has been shut down early since it was revived in the 1970s. "I think the government has been excessively prudent, to use a euphemism, it's as though there was an Ebola epidemic," said Marco Michielli, head of Veneto's hoteliers' association Federalberghi.

"Cancellations are raining down all over the region, like in the rest of Italy." Coming on top of the disastrous floods that surged through the city streets last November, washing into sites including the historic Saint Mark's Basilica and sending tourists wading for safety, the coronavirus has hit hard.

"Venice has had some pretty bad luck recently," said Marco Pusiol, a traditional glassblower in Murano, a district of Venice where the craft has been practiced for centuries and which was already struggling after the floods. "We're talking about zero takings, days and days without seeing a single customer coming into the shop."

Venice remains one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, attracting more than 1 million visitors from China alone last year, but the twin impact of flooding and disease has left it reeling. For the disoriented tourists who could still be seen wandering in the city streets, some in anti-sickness face masks and some still wearing their carnival costumes, the weekend left little to celebrate.

"Stopping the carnival two days before the end is useless. It's just a show for the media to reassure people," said carnival goer Francesca Rota. Even before the outbreak was announced last Friday, the carnival season was off to a bad start with normally fully booked hotel rooms still available and reservations down 30% on a normal year, according to officials from the Venice hoteliers association.

The figure was now getting close to a 40-50% fall, similar to the level seen during last year's floods. "Carnival brings us about 40% of our takings for the year for a hotel sector that's worth 2 billion euros a year, not counting all the associated businesses," said Daniele Minetti, the association's vice-president.

"For 2020 as a whole, there's certain to be a hit."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's trial

Here are key moments from the trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted on Monday of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping onetime aspiring actress Jessica Mann. The sentencing heari...

UPDATE 4-Lesotho PM seeks immunity from charge of murdering second wife

Lesothos high court will rule on whether Prime Minister Thomas Thabane can claim immunity from a charge he murdered his wife prior to marrying his present spouse, a lower court decided on Monday, in a case gripping the tiny southern African...

Motor racing-Ferrari say engine testing failure is no cause for concern

Ferrari have got to the bottom of Sebastian Vettels engine problem at the first pre-season Formula One test in Spain last week and are not worried about it, the team said on Monday. The Italians said the engine had been stripped and checked...

Chandrababu Naidu takes out 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra' in Chittoor

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu held Praja Chaitanya Yatra at Buduguru village in Santipuram Mandal of Chittoor district on Monday. During the yatra, he slammed the ruling party and said that YSRCP leaders are trying to spread rowdyism like P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020