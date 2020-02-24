Left Menu
Carnival incident was attacked but no clues it was politically motivated crime

Representative image

Germany's Bild newspaper cited a police spokesman as saying he assumed an incident in which a car drove into a carnival parade on Monday was an attack but there were no indications that it was a politically motivated crime.

The spokesman said some of the people injured were suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Bild cited the president of Frankfurt's police force as saying more than 30 people had been injured, including seven seriously.

