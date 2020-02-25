Turkish shelling kills 9 regime personnel in NW Syria: monitor
Turkish shelling killed nine regime fighters in northwest Syria Monday, a day when almost 100 were killed on both sides as Damascus attacks the country's last major rebel bastion, a monitor said.
Of those killed in the Turkish shelling, four lost their lives near the village of Nayrab while another five died near the town of Saraqeb, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
