U.S. says considering range of responses to China's expulsion of U.S. journalists

The United States is considering a range of responses to China's "egregious act" in expelling three U.S. journalists, a spokesman for White House National Security Council (NSC) said on Monday. Beijing said on Thursday it might take more action against the Wall Street Journal, a day after revoking the press credentials of three of the U.S. newspaper's correspondents over a column that China said was racist.

"The United States condemns Beijing's expulsion of three Wall Street Journal foreign correspondents," White House NSC spokesman John Ullyot said. "The United States is considering a range of responses to this egregious act." The official was asked to comment on a Bloomberg News report saying that the United States was weighing whether to expel Chinese journalists in response. He did not specifically comment on that.

