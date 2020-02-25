Left Menu
Development News Edition

Burkina Faso ambush kills four, including three officers: police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ouagadougou
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 04:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 04:24 IST
Burkina Faso ambush kills four, including three officers: police
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

An ambush on a police patrol in northern Burkina Faso on Monday left four people dead, three of the officers, police said. The attack, carried out in the morning by unidentified gunmen, killed a police lieutenant, two sergeants, and a civilian, a police statement said.

Another five people were wounded, the statement added, without saying if they were police officers or civilians. Monday's attack happened on the Pissila-Gibga axis of the Sanmatenga province, in the West African country's Centre-Nord region.

An attack last Tuesday killed three soldiers from a detachment at Kelbo, in the farther north Soum province, in the Sahel region bordering Mali. Burkina Faso, which shares a border with Mali and Niger, is caught up in an Islamist insurgency in which repeated attacks have claimed 750 lives since 2015.

Under-equipped and poorly trained, the country's security forces have not been able to counter the deadly raids in their territory, despite the help of foreign soldiers, notably French troops. According to UN figures, the jihadist attacks in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso killed 4,000 people in 2019 and caused an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

The attacks have forced more than 770,000 people to flee their homes, 20,000 of them schoolchildren, according to the Burkinabe authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Canada government seeks to broaden law on medically assisted deathCanadas Liberal government on Monday proposed broadening a 2016 law on medically assisted death to include for the first ...

Citi, Credit Suisse among banks curbing Italy trips on coronavirus fears

Investment banks including Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse, and Nomura Holdings Inc have curbed trips to Italy on fears that the coronavirus outbreak across the north of the country could quickly spread across Europe, four sources told Reuters...

UPDATE 1-After a Four Seasons breakfast, Harvey Weinstein heads to dank New York jail

Harvey Weinsteins day began with expensive coffee and Acqua Panna mineral water at a breakfast meeting with his lawyers in a Four Seasons hotel near Manhattans criminal courts. It is due to end at New Yorks violence-plagued Rikers Island ja...

Ducks send F Ritchie to Bruins, make 5 trades before deadline

The Boston Bruins acquired Nick Ritchie from the Anaheim Ducks on Monday in exchange for fellow forward Danton Heinen, getting a two-way forward from a team that was perhaps the NHLs busiest on trade-deadline day. The Ducks also sent center...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020