Left Menu
Development News Edition

Floods in Indonesia capital paralyse parts of city, cut power

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 08:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 08:23 IST
Floods in Indonesia capital paralyse parts of city, cut power
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr / U.S. Geological Survey

Flooding caused by torrential rain paralyzed large parts of Indonesia's capital on Tuesday, as major streets were inundated with murky, brown flood water and power supplies cut in certain parts of the city. Indonesia's weather agency linked the rains to tropical cyclones in Australia and in the Indian ocean that had caused bad weather across the islands of Java, Bali and Nusa Tenggara. The agency also warned of high waves in the seas south of Java.

Flooding was particularly severe in the Bekasi area west of the capital, though big swathes of the low-lying city were also badly affected. Jakarta police, via its Instagram account, warned of road closures due to flooding and train services also suffered major disruption.

Videos and photos posted by Jakarta police showed flooded street in an industrial area in East Jakarta with lines of halted trucks and scores of motorcycles. Indonesian state electricity utility Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) said in a statement that electricity was shut off to 326 substations to ensure safety.

Jakarta is prone to flooding and at the start of the year the city suffered some of the heaviest rains since records begun, causing floods that killed more than 60 people and displaced around 175,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

VP Naidu exhorts universities to again strive to make India knowledge hub

Microsoft's new initiative to support B2B SaaS startups in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Lampard hopeful Chelsea underdogs can bite Bayern again

London, Feb 25 AFP Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has faith the Blues can again shock Bayern Munich in the Champions League despite their faltering form of late in the Premier League. A 2-1 victory over Tottenham on Saturday was Chelseas fir...

Envestnet | Yodlee to Acquire FinBit.io, an Emerging Leader in Financial Data Aggregation and Analytics in India and Asia

Acquisition Positions Envestnet Yodlee to Build on Leadership Stance with Solutions Built to Conform to Indias Account Aggregator Guidelines and Requirements BENGALURU, India, Feb. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Envestnet Yodlee NYSE ENV, a lead...

American Anisimova stuns Svitolina in Doha

Underdog Amanda Anisimova usurped No.5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 in the second round at the Doha WTA Open. The American teenager took just over an hour to dispatch her Ukrainian rival, who was a semi-finalist at both Wimbledon and Rolan...

Polls to 55 RS seats on Mar 26

Elections to 55 Rajya Sabha seats falling vacant in April will be held on March 26, the Election Commission announced on Tuesday.These seats from 17 states are falling vacant on different dates in April....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020