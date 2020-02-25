Kuwait reports three new cases of coronavirus, raising total to eight

Kuwait said on Tuesday three more nationals had been infected with the coronavirus, all of the people who had returned from Iran, state news agency KUNA reported.

The three new cases - who were in a stable condition and under quarantine - brought the total number of in Kuwait to eight, KUNA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.