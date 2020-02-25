Opera star Domingo 'truly sorry' over sex harassment

Madrid, Feb 25 (AFP) Opera star Placido Domingo, who is facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment, on Tuesday apologised for "the hurt" caused to his accusers, saying he accepted "full responsibility" for his actions.

"I want them to know that I am truly sorry for the hurt that I caused them. I accept full responsibility for my actions," he said in a statement sent to Spanish news agency Europa Press and seen by AFP. (AFP) PMS

