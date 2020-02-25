Red Cross seeks safe passage of civilians and access in Idlib, Syria

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on the warring sides in Idlib, Syria on Tuesday to allow safe passage for civilians to escape attacks and reminded them that hospitals, markets, and schools are protected by law.

"We are urging parties to allow civilians to move to safety, either in areas they control or across the front lines," ICRC spokeswoman Ruth Hetherington told a Geneva news briefing.

"We urge all parties to provide access and security guarantees so we can adequately respond to the needs of people on both sides of the front lines."

