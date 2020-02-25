Turkish Airlines flight to Istanbul diverted to Ankara due to coronavirus scare
A Turkish Airlines plane flying from Iran to Istanbul was diverted to Ankara on Tuesday at the Turkish Health Ministry's request, an aviation source said, and an aviation news website said one passenger was suspected of being infected by a coronavirus.
Turkey's Demiroren news agency broadcast video showing ambulances lined up beside the plane, with several personnel wearing white protective suits on the tarmac.
The plane was flying from Tehran and had been scheduled to land in Istanbul.
Turkey shut its borders to Iran on Sunday and cut flights due to the spread of the virus in that country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
