Police say 52 people were injured when car drove into German carnival

Some 52 people were injured when a car drove into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen, a police spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that there were no deaths but he could not rule out that some of the injured were in a critical condition.

He said a second man who had been detained was being investigated in relation to the carnival incident for taking a video.

