Egypt state TV: Ex-President Mubarak has died at 91
Egypt's state TV says the country's former president Hosni Mubarak, ousted in the 2011 Arab Spring uprising, has died at 91.
Mubarak, who was in power for almost three decades, was forced to resign on February 11, 2011, after following 18 days of protests around the country. The Arab Spring uprisings had convulsed autocratic regimes across the Middle East.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hosni Mubarak
- AP
- Cairo
- Egypt
- Middle East
