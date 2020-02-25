Left Menu
Austria confirms two cases of coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Vienna
  • |
  25-02-2020
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 17:31 IST
Austria has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, a spokeswoman for the health authority in the province of Tyrol said on Tuesday. They are two Italians who live in the province and were probably infected in Italy's Lombardy region, Tyrol governor Guenther Platter was quoted as saying by local media.

The new virus has already killed more than 2,600 people, most of them in China, and spread to about 29 other countries, according to a Reuters tally. The number of confirmed cases has risen above 80,000. Europe's biggest outbreak is in Italy with some 220 infections - from just three before Friday - and seven dead.

