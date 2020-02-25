Left Menu
Development News Edition

International cooperation must be enforced to prevent terrorism financing, says European think-tank

In order to adequately tackle terror financing, apart from adopting laws to eradicate terror-related crimes, international cooperation must be enforced for a better investigation and prevention of terrorism financing, the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS), an Amsterdam-based think-tank, said in one of its reports.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 25-02-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-02-2020 19:05 IST
International cooperation must be enforced to prevent terrorism financing, says European think-tank
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to adequately tackle terror financing, apart from adopting laws to eradicate terror-related crimes, international cooperation must be enforced for a better investigation and prevention of terrorism financing, the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS), an Amsterdam-based think-tank, said in one of its reports. In South Asia, regional tensions and complex geopolitical situations render difficulty in international cooperation, hence weakening the effect of counter-terror financing measures.

"Cutting the financial bloodline of terror organisations is the only way to prevent the proliferation of terror organisations, the dissemination of their radical ideology and the occurrence of their violent activity," the report said. Hinting towards Pakistan, where terrorism has been enjoying a backing by the state, the think-tank noted, "Terrorist groups in South Asia are able to thrive financially and will continue to do so until they are taken from under the wings of States that use them as 'strategic assets' to pursue political agendas and foreign policy."

In South Asia, it is the Pakistani Intelligence Services' (ISI), which has been sponsoring various anti-India insurgencies in Jammu and Kashmir, and its dubious relationship with the Taliban and the Haqqani network in Afghanistan. "During the Soviet war in Afghanistan, Pakistan received millions of dollars from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to train and assist Afghan Mujahideen fighters. However, at the end of the war in 1989, Pakistan diverted these militants towards Jammu & Kashmir, to wage a proxy war against India," the report added.

The think-tank in its report further estimated that Pakistan had spent up to USD 50 million on anti-India jihadist organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul-Muhjahideen in the 1990s. The support provided by the ISI enhanced the abilities of the groups to raise funds and recruit individuals.

Apart from providing financial support, Pakistan is internationally known for being a 'safe haven' for terrorists where some of them run training camps, recruit and train individuals, collect funds, transit and operate cross-border terrorism. Pakistan has been on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) 'grey-list' since 2018, and narrowly avoided being 'blacklisted' twice in 2019, June and October, as it managed to obtain the three votes required to stay on the grey list, courtesy of China, Malaysia, and Turkey.

The Mutual Evaluation Report published by the Asia Pacific Group, the FATF's regional body for Asia, established that Pakistan lacked certain measures and enforcement mechanisms to target legal persons, such as trusts, and its number of terror-financing convictions did not reflect the magnitude of the issue in the country. Despite such deficiencies in its legal framework, the Pakistani government has not taken any noticeable actions to improve the situation and completely implement the FATF's plan of action.

"If Pakistan were to be blacklisted, this would prove to be devastating for its already fragile economy, as it would render any foreign investment nearly impossible. It remains to be seen how the Pakistani government will implement its action plan and whether or not its continuous policy of tolerating the operations of terrorist groups on its territory, if not supporting them, will finally catch up to Pakistan," the think-tank warned. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Psychologists discover key to achieving goals

FACTBOX-The new coronavirus: What is it and how does it behave?

Tata Motors board approves plan to raise Rs 500 crore through NCD issue

UPDATE 1-WHO says no longer uses "pandemic" category, but virus still emergency

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Ten killed, 150 hurt as riots in India overshadow Trump visit

Ten people have been killed and over 150 injured in clashes between opposing groups of protesters in New Delhi, police said on Tuesday, riots that overshadowed U.S. President Donald Trumps first visit to India.The clashes, the worst in the ...

Switzerland confirms the first case of Coronavirus

Switzerland confirms the first case of Coronavirus health departmentFurther details are awaited.This is a developing story....

DMK says Delhi violence "alarming," demands swift action

DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday said the violence in the national capital has reached alarmingproportions imperiling democracy and demanded swift action to restore normalcy.The violence in Delhi has now reached alarming proportions with...

Chennai scribes condemn Delhi violence, attack on journos

Journalists on Tuesday staged a protest here against the alleged attack on scribes in Delhicovering the violence over the support and opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act.Raising slogans, journalists demanded the authorities to provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020