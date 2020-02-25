Lufthansa may suspend hiring in wake of coronavirus - Handelsblatt
German airline Lufthansa is considering suspending new hiring as it grapples with the coronavirus, a German newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Harry Hohmeister, a board member, told the Handelsblatt newspaper, that the company was examining hiring measures.
The positions "may have to be suspended or postponed to a later date," he said.
