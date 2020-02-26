Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 8-Germany tightens carnival security after driver with 'dead' expression injures 61

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 01:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 01:15 IST
UPDATE 8-Germany tightens carnival security after driver with 'dead' expression injures 61
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany increased security at some carnival processions on Tuesday after a local man ploughed his car into a parade in the western German town of Volkmarsen, injuring 61 people, including 20 children.

The incident on Monday shook Germans still struggling to take in last week's racist gun attack on two bars in the town of Hanau which left 11 people dead. The Kassel district court ordered the suspect, a 29-year-old German man, remanded in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and dangerous interference with road traffic, a spokesman for the prosecutor said in a statement.

"The accused is suspected of having deliberately steered his car into a large group of people with the intention of killing on 24 February, 2020 at around 2.45 pm (1345 GMT) during the Rose Monday procession in Volkmarsen," the spokesman added. Rose Monday is the height of the carnival season in Catholic areas of Germany, especially in the Rhineland where tens of thousands of people dress up, drink alcohol and line the streets to watch decorated floats that often mock public figures.

The 61 people injured - some of them seriously - were aged between two and 85. Investigations into the driver's motive were continuing and all possibilities were being investigated, the prosecutor's spokesman added. While the driver was detained and treated for his own injuries, townspeople puzzled over why he had done it.

"You have to be crazy or blinded by rage to do something like this," said 58-year-old Volkmarsen native Rainer Bellmann. "EMPTY AND DEAD" GAZE

An emergency responder said bystanders had punched the man while he tried to choke her as she leaned into the car to remove the key after his vehicle crashed. "He didn't say a word. He looked at you empty and dead and seemed so satisfied," Lea-Sophie Schloemer told Welt television. "It was really unnerving how satisfied he seemed."

Initial tests for alcohol were negative but that was not a final assessment and there were as yet no results from the drug test, the prosecutors' spokesman said. While some carnival processions in the state of Hesse, home to Volkmarsen, were cancelled, other celebrations in the region went ahead, under increased security.

Prosecutors said there was no concrete reason to think the risk of attacks at parades had increased but urged organisers to review security arrangements. Security at public events in Germany has been tightened since a Tunisian man with Islamist militant ties ploughed a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin in 2016, killing 12 people. He was later shot dead by Italian police after fleeing.

A police spokesman said he could not rule out that some of the injured in Volkmarsen were in a life-threatening condition. The suspect will appear before an investigating magistrate as soon as his condition allows, state prosecutors said.

"There are so far no indications of politically-motivated criminality," Bild newspaper cited an investigator as saying. "But we think that the perpetrator acted with intent, and that psychological problem may have played a role," the investigator added.

Prosecutors confirmed that a second man had been detained at the scene on Monday and was accused of filming the incident. The spokesman said prosecutors were investigating whether the man had links to the driver. The street where the incident happened in the centre of the small town was still cordoned off by police on Tuesday and several stores in the area were closed.

Locals told Reuters that police had searched two homes in the town, including one apartment near to the scene that a police officer said was the home of relatives of the man.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

Infosys' 7th global Cyber Defense Center set to open in Indianapolis 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

US upbeat on Taliban peace, warns Afghan leaders

The United States voiced optimism Tuesday about reaching an accord to end the war in Afghanistan as a partial truce held with the Taliban, warning rival leaders in the Kabul government not to scuttle the enormous opportunity. The United Sta...

UN sanctions regime for Yemen renewed

United Nations, Feb 26 AFP The UN Security Council on Tuesday renewed its sanctions regime on Yemen for another year, after tense negotiations between Britain and Russia, which threatened to veto any mention, even implicit, of Iran. Thirtee...

UPDATE 3-U.S. health officials raise alarm about likely local spread of coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Tuesday alerted Americans to begin preparing for the spread of coronavirus in the United States after the flu-like virus surfaced in several more countries. The announcement signals...

U.S. man charged with trying to blow up car outside Pentagon

A man is appearing before a federal judge on Tuesday for accusations that he attempted to blow up a vehicle at the Pentagon, according to the Justice Department. Matthew Dmitri Richardson, a 19-year-old from Arkansas, was caught by a Pentag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020