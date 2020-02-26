Iraqi security forces kill protester in Baghdad
Iraqi security forces killed at least one protester in Baghdad on Tuesday and wounded 24 others, police sources told Reuters.
The death was due to birdshot fired from a hunting rifle, the sources said, adding that five of the injuries also resulted from birdshot. The remaining injuries were tear gas-related.
At least 23 members of the security forces were also injured, the sources said.
