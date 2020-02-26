Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harvard's 'expansive use of race' in admission violates civil rights law: US Supreme Court told

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-02-2020 12:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-02-2020 12:42 IST
Harvard's 'expansive use of race' in admission violates civil rights law: US Supreme Court told

The "expansive use of race" in the admission process of the prestigious Harvard University violates the civil rights law, the Trump administration has told the US Supreme Court as the justice department continues its probe into the allegations that the Ivy League college discriminated against Asian-Americans. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) in 2017 launched an investigation into Harvard's admission process after a complaint of discrimination was filed by more than 60 Asian-American organisations.

Indian-Americans feel that they get discriminated by the Massachusetts-based university under its current admission policy. The investigation remains underway. Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband for the Civil Rights Division said that race discrimination hurts people and is never benign after the DOJ on Monday filed an amicus brief in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. versus President and Fellows of Harvard College.

In its amicus brief, the US explains that Harvard's expansive use of race in its admissions process violates federal civil-rights law and Supreme Court precedent. "Unconstitutionally partitioning Americans into racial and ethnic blocs harms all involved by fostering stereotypes, bitterness and division among the American people. The Department of Justice will continue to fight against illegal race discrimination," Dreiband said.

As a condition of receiving millions of dollars in taxpayer funding every year, Harvard expressly agrees to comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, a cornerstone civil-rights law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, colour or national origin in programmes and activities that receive federal financial assistance, the DOJ said. In this case, Students for Fair Admissions, an organisation of students and parents, alleged that Harvard College intentionally discriminates against Asian-American applicants when making admissions decisions. The district judge denied Harvard's various attempts to dismiss the lawsuit, and the case proceeded to a three-week trial in 2018.

Although the Supreme Court has held that colleges receiving federal funds may consider applicants' race in certain limited circumstances, the district court's factual findings demonstrated that Harvard's use of race is anything but limited. The district court concluded that "more than one third of the admitted Hispanics and more than half of the admitted African-Americans, would most likely not be admitted in the absence of Harvard's race-conscious admissions process".

And these race-based bonuses come at a significant cost to Asian-American applicants, who collectively suffer a substantial penalty under Harvard's race-based admission regime. Nevertheless, the district court concluded that Harvard's use of race in the admission process did not violate federal law or Supreme Court precedent, the DOJ said in a statement.

The US' amicus brief explains the evidence at trial showed "that Harvard actively engages in racial balancing that Supreme Court precedent flatly forbids". The evidence also demonstrated that Harvard's admission officers consistently score Asian-American applicants lower on the so-called "personal rating". "In other words, Harvard's admissions officers tended to evaluate Asian-Americans as compared to members of other racial groups as having less integrity, being less confident, constituting less-qualified leaders and so on.

"That disparity is undisputed and explained," the brief points out. For these and other reasons, the US urged the appellate court to reverse the district court's judgment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria confirms first case of coronavirus

BTS’ Jungkook: ‘My Time’ added to Spotify playlist ‘Top Hits North Africa’

HC says DGCA ought not to have certified action of airlines other than Indigo to ban comedian Kunal Kamra from flying without inquiry

Tenerife: Hundreds being tested for coronavirus after new case in Spain - media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

New Delhi is world's most polluted capital for second straight year-study

New Delhi was the worlds most polluted capital city for the second straight year in 2019, according to a Swiss-based group that gathers air-quality data globally.India was also home to 21 of the worlds 30 most polluted cities, IQ AirVisual ...

Body of SHO found in Jaitpur UP, police suspect suicide

The Station House Officer SHO of Jaitpur police station in Uttar Pradeshs Ambedkar Nagar district allegedly committed suicide last night at his official residence, the police said here on Wednesday. Ambedkar Nagar SP Alok Priyadarshi told A...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. China postpones April Volvo Golf Open over coronavirus outbreak XinhuaThe China Golf Association said the yearly Volvo Golf Open which was due to be held at the end of April will be post...

Amanda Warren boards Patrick Dempsey's CBS pilot 'Ways and Means'

The Leftover star Amanda Warren has joined actor Patrick Dempsey in CBS political drama pilot Ways and Means. Mike Murphy and Ed Redlich have written and will executive produce the series, which hails from CBS Television Studios, reported V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020