Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits Indonesia's east

Jakarta [Indonesia], Feb 26 (Sputnik/ANI): A magnitude 5.9 earthquake was registered on Wednesday in Indonesia's east, near the coast of Maluku province, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The earthquake was registered at around 1 pm (local time). Its epicentre was located at a depth of 61.2 kilometres (38 miles), 48 kilometres to the north-west from the village of Saumlaki.

Meanwhile, Xinhua news agency reported, citing China's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, that the magnitude of the earthquake reached 6.7. No casualties and damage were reported so far. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

