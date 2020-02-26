Kuwait says six more coronavirus cases confirmed, tally now 18 - KUNA

Kuwait's health ministry said on Wednesday that the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the country rose to 18 after six more cases were confirmed, the state news agency reported.

The ministry also confirmed in a statement that the six new cases were all Kuwaiti citizens "who are related to travel to Iran".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.