Nineteen dead, 139 infected with coronavirus in Iran - health ministry spokesman

Nineteen people have died and 139 people have been infected by a coronavirus in Iran, health ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Wednesday in an announcement on state TV.

Iran has had the highest number of deaths from coronavirus outside China, where the virus emerged in late 2019.

